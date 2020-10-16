Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.04

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.04 and traded as low as $25.30. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $25.32, with a volume of 1,415,079 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average of $26.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UUP. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,108,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,349,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,643 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 2,574.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 288,516 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,220,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,719,000.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UUP)

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

