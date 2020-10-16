Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.23

Professional Diversity Network Inc (NASDAQ:IPDN) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $1.08. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 5,662,441 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Professional Diversity Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Professional Diversity Network Inc (NASDAQ:IPDN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.54% of Professional Diversity Network as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network, National Association of Professional Women, and Noble Voice Operations. It serves various cultural groups, such as women; Hispanic-Americans; African-Americans; Asian-Americans; disabled; military professionals; lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgenders; and students and graduates.

