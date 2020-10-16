Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.23

Professional Diversity Network Inc (NASDAQ:IPDN) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $1.08. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 5,662,441 shares traded.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Professional Diversity Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23.
Professional Diversity Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPDN)
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network, National Association of Professional Women, and Noble Voice Operations. It serves various cultural groups, such as women; Hispanic-Americans; African-Americans; Asian-Americans; disabled; military professionals; lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgenders; and students and graduates.
