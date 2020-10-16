First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.28

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.28 and traded as low as $13.25. First National shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 902 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $68.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.09.

First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter. First National had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 25.15%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

In other First National news, Director Gerald F. Smith, Jr. bought 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,854.42. 10.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First National stock. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. EJF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.59% of First National as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC)

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, certificates of deposit, and cash management accounts, as well as treasury management solutions.

