Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $118.25

Gresham Technologies PLC (LON:GHT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $118.25 and traded as low as $111.00. Gresham Technologies shares last traded at $112.00, with a volume of 49,943 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $76.21 million and a PE ratio of -280.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 108.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 118.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Gresham Technologies Company Profile (LON:GHT)

Gresham Technologies plc, a software and services company, provides real-time transaction control and enterprise data integrity solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Clareti Solutions and Other Solutions segments. The company offers Clareti Transaction Control, an enterprise data control solution for data validation and real-time transaction matching and reconciliation.

