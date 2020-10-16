United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.31

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.31 and traded as low as $6.16. United Security Bancshares shares last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 15,919 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded United Security Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.69.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBFO. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in United Security Bancshares by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in United Security Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in United Security Bancshares by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in United Security Bancshares by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in United Security Bancshares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

