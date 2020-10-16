Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.72

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.72 and traded as low as $12.57. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 387,247 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

