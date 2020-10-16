CRYO-CELL International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.59

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

CRYO-CELL International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.59 and traded as low as $6.95. CRYO-CELL International shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 1,314 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $54.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.14.

In related news, Director George Gaines sold 7,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $68,901.06. Also, CEO David Portnoy acquired 5,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $50,607.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 40,073 shares of company stock valued at $343,510. Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

About CRYO-CELL International (OTCMKTS:CCEL)

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

