Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $86.96

Shares of Oxford Metrics PLC (LON:OMG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $86.96 and traded as low as $78.00. Oxford Metrics shares last traded at $81.25, with a volume of 107,435 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.25 million and a PE ratio of 33.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 85.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 86.96.

About Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG)

Oxford Metrics plc provides analytics software for infrastructure asset management and motion measurement. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

