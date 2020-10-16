Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Dine Brands Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.06. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DIN. TheStreet cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

DIN stock opened at $58.88 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $104.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 6.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 10.2% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 59,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 29.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth about $801,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 688,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,972,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Earnings History and Estimates for Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

