Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.48

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.48 and traded as low as $8.89. Armada Hoffler Properties shares last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 197,473 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AHH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48. The company has a market cap of $718.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $39.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, insider Michael P. O’hara purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,865.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,445,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,137,000 after purchasing an additional 28,010 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,707,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,939,000 after purchasing an additional 191,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,042,000 after purchasing an additional 392,332 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,159,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 349,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 172.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 719,830 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

