Oryx Petroleum (TSE:OXC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Oryx Petroleum Co. Ltd (TSE:OXC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.06. Oryx Petroleum shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 114,000 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 million and a PE ratio of -0.11.

Oryx Petroleum Company Profile (TSE:OXC)

Oryx Petroleum Corporation Limited acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil from oil and gas assets in West Africa and the Middle East. It has interests in the Hawler license area located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; the AGC Central license located in Senegal and Guinea Bissau; and the Haute Mer B license in Congo.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Oryx Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oryx Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.