Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd (NYSE:RFI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.05

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.05 and traded as low as $11.82. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd shares last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 107,135 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 392,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 292,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 160,051 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 236,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 48,988 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 196,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 23,685 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 61,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

