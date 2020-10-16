Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.19

Shares of Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.19 and traded as low as $21.00. Ebiquity shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 959,659 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.82, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 23.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 27.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29.

Ebiquity Company Profile (LON:EBQ)

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent data-driven insights to media and marketing community worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Media Value Measurement, Market Intelligence, and Marketing Performance Optimization. It offers media value measurement services, including media auditing and benchmarking, cost saving and guarantee tracking, digital performance measurement, media consultancy, pitch management, marcomms operations, media agency contact management, and financial compliance and associated services.

