Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Lowered to C$25.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.13.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera stock opened at C$21.43 on Wednesday. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$10.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a PE ratio of 16.25.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$529.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$763.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.5830471 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.40, for a total value of C$38,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,503,908.20.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.