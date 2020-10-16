New Gold (TSE:NGD) PT Raised to C$3.00

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Eight Capital from C$2.20 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.10 to C$2.35 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. CSFB set a C$1.70 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.70 target price on shares of New Gold in a report on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at C$2.82 on Wednesday. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.55 and a 1 year high of C$2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.76, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.77.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$178.18 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.1886282 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

