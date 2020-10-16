Eight Capital Increases Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$12.00

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its target price increased by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.02.

LUN stock opened at C$7.66 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$4.08 and a 52 week high of C$8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$739.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$654.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.5245111 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total value of C$366,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,466,080. Insiders have sold 89,800 shares of company stock worth $732,885 over the last ninety days.

About Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

