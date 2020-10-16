Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) Price Target Cut to C$34.00

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.07.

Get Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) stock opened at C$28.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of C$15.27 and a 1-year high of C$53.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$30.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.85.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.85 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.4014672 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) news, Senior Officer Allan Charlesworth purchased 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$29.71 per share, with a total value of C$160,429.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$254,162.21. Also, Director Leslie O’donoghue purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$28.76 per share, with a total value of C$71,888.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$492,547.82. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,390 shares of company stock valued at $333,244.

About Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.