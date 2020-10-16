Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

Exela Technologies stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Exela Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $307.72 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Exela Technologies will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XELA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 14.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 121,020 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 541.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118,517 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 377.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 805,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 636,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exela Technologies (XELA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.