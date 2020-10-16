$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to post earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.16. ResMed reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $5.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.36. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

In other news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $300,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.55, for a total value of $443,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,850,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,485 shares of company stock worth $3,972,122 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,203,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,535,139,000 after purchasing an additional 859,377 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ResMed by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,330,000 after purchasing an additional 432,805 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,468,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,625,981,000 after purchasing an additional 299,913 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in ResMed by 35,499.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 249,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,845,000 after purchasing an additional 248,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in ResMed by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,657,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $980,525,000 after purchasing an additional 218,417 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD stock opened at $179.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ResMed has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $208.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

