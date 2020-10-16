$0.48 EPS Expected for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Toro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. The Toro also reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Toro will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Toro.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Colliers Secur. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In other news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $163,811.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,220.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total value of $461,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,145 shares of company stock valued at $8,783,617 in the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTC opened at $87.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.74. The Toro has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $88.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

