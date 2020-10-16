$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.68. Waste Connections reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WCN. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Waste Connections from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.93.

In related news, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $4,890,674.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 142,811 shares in the company, valued at $14,308,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $509,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,327.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $482,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 615.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 128,005 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 27.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 44.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 733,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,841,000 after purchasing an additional 225,405 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 108,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN opened at $104.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 133.56, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.47. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $106.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

