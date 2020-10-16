$2.37 EPS Expected for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will report earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.05. Cummins reported earnings of $3.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year earnings of $9.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $10.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $12.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Melius downgraded shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $192.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.11.

CMI stock opened at $222.45 on Friday. Cummins has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $225.84. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.95 and a 200 day moving average of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Cummins by 479.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

