Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KLIC. TheStreet lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 1.25. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $28.66.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $150.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 7.33%. On average, analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,762 shares of company stock worth $169,633 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,003,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,740,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,059,000 after purchasing an additional 129,451 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,396.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 666,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 622,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61,044.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 502,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

