Head to Head Contrast: Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) & AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI)

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) and Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get AIkido Pharma alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AIkido Pharma and Cleveland BioLabs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIkido Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Cleveland BioLabs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares AIkido Pharma and Cleveland BioLabs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIkido Pharma N/A -72.82% -69.72% Cleveland BioLabs -246.88% -125.63% -82.66%

Risk and Volatility

AIkido Pharma has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cleveland BioLabs has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Cleveland BioLabs shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Cleveland BioLabs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AIkido Pharma and Cleveland BioLabs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 2,027.46 -$4.18 million N/A N/A Cleveland BioLabs $1.11 million 25.56 -$2.65 million N/A N/A

Cleveland BioLabs has higher revenue and earnings than AIkido Pharma.

Summary

AIkido Pharma beats Cleveland BioLabs on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIkido Pharma

Spherix Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company's platform consists of patented technology from leading universities and researchers and in the process of developing an innovative therapeutic drug platform through partnerships with world renowned educational institutions, including The University of Texas at Austin and Wake Forest University. It has a scientific research agreement with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to use machine learning to find genetic markers in people that indicate an increased risk of developing pancreatic cancer. Spherix Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.

About Cleveland BioLabs

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines. The company's product candidate is entolimod, an immune-stimulatory agent, which is used as a medical radiation countermeasure and an immunotherapy for oncology and other indications. Its development programs include CBLB612, which is in preclinical studies, a synthetic molecule that activates the toll-like heterodimeric receptor 2/6 and stimulated white blood cell generation; and that has completed Phase II for treating myelosuppressive prophylaxis in patients with breast cancer receiving doxorubicin-cyclophosphamide chemotherapy. The company is also developing Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with the Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.