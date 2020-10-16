Critical Comparison: S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) vs. Social Reality (OTCMKTS:SRAX)

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) and S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Social Reality and S4 Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Social Reality $3.58 million 9.63 -$16.86 million N/A N/A S4 Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

S4 Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Social Reality.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Social Reality and S4 Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Social Reality 0 0 1 0 3.00 S4 Capital 0 0 4 0 3.00

Social Reality currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.93%. Given Social Reality’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Social Reality is more favorable than S4 Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.4% of Social Reality shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Social Reality shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Social Reality and S4 Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Social Reality -313.46% -124.23% -76.48% S4 Capital N/A N/A N/A

About Social Reality

Social Reality, Inc., a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels. Its technology tools enable publishers and advertisers to maximize their digital advertising initiatives. The company offers Social Reality Ad Exchange (SRAX), a real time bidding (RTB) sell side and buy side representation technology, which assists publishers in delivering their media inventory to the RTB exchanges; and SRAXmd, an ad targeting and data platform for healthcare brands, agencies, and medical content publishers. It also provides SRAX Social, a social media and loyalty platform that allow brands to launch and manage their social media initiatives; SRAX app, a platform, which allows publishers and content owners to launch native mobile applications through its SRAX platform; SRAXfan tools enable brands and agencies to connect with sports fans at home, the stadium or out-of-home at gathering locations; and SRAXauto tools enable targeting and engagement with potential auto buyers at dealerships, auto shows, and at home across desktop and mobile environments. The company sells targeted and measurable online advertising campaigns and programs to brand advertisers and advertising agencies across Facebook apps and Websites, as well as offers its services through in-house sales team. Social Reality, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Assets at Scale, Platform and E-Commerce, Creative Content and Innovation, and Media Planning and Buying segments. The Assets at Scale segment creates dynamic and data-driven content for global brands. The Platform and E-Commerce segment designs and develops branded e-commerce and apps. The Creative Content and Innovation segment produces digital content and films using and adapting the latest technology and trends, such as artificial intelligence, voice, augmented reality, and virtual reality. The Media Planning and Buying segment offers campaign management analytics, creative production and ad serving, and training and education, as well as platform and systems integration and transition services. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

