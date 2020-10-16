Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Financial Survey

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Venus Concept has a beta of 2.81, suggesting that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuronetics has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

38.7% of Venus Concept shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of Neuronetics shares are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of Venus Concept shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Neuronetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Venus Concept and Neuronetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Concept -100.04% -191.01% -52.28% Neuronetics -63.77% -82.79% -37.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Venus Concept and Neuronetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Concept 0 1 2 0 2.67 Neuronetics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Venus Concept currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 189.58%. Neuronetics has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 7.87%. Given Venus Concept’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Venus Concept is more favorable than Neuronetics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Venus Concept and Neuronetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Concept $110.41 million 0.95 -$40.62 million ($4.77) -0.54 Neuronetics $62.66 million 1.86 -$29.04 million ($1.58) -3.91

Neuronetics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Venus Concept. Neuronetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Venus Concept, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Neuronetics beats Venus Concept on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc. operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category. The company also offers NeoGraft, an automated hair restoration system that facilitates the harvesting of follicles during a FUE process; and ARTAS and ARTAS iX robotic hair restoration systems, which harvest follicular units directly from the scalp and create recipient implant sites using proprietary algorithms. Venus Concept Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrist customers. Neuronetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.