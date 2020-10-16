Reviewing MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MeiraGTx and Fate Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx 0 0 5 0 3.00 Fate Therapeutics 0 1 12 0 2.92

MeiraGTx currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 153.26%. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $40.29, indicating a potential downside of 16.25%. Given MeiraGTx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MeiraGTx is more favorable than Fate Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MeiraGTx and Fate Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx $13.29 million 36.63 -$54.75 million ($1.65) -7.90 Fate Therapeutics $10.68 million 391.11 -$98.15 million ($1.44) -33.40

MeiraGTx has higher revenue and earnings than Fate Therapeutics. Fate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MeiraGTx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.5% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MeiraGTx and Fate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx -331.44% -30.69% -18.45% Fate Therapeutics -881.86% -38.64% -28.80%

Summary

MeiraGTx beats Fate Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases. Its programs in clinical development include Phase 1/2 clinical stage programs in Achromatopsia, X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa, RPE65-deficiency, and radiation-induced Xerostomia, as well as Parkinson's program. The company also focuses on initiating a clinical program in xerostomia related to Sjogren's syndrome and have preclinical programs in neurodegenerative diseases. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop regulatable gene therapy treatment using the company's proprietary riboswitch technology. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system. Its products include ProHema, ProTmune, Adaptive NK, iPSC-derived NK, Programmed CD34 and T cell therapy. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko and John D. Mendlein on April 27, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

