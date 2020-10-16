Head to Head Analysis: Gulf West Investment Properties (OTCMKTS:GLFW) & Navient (OTCMKTS:NAVI)

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) and Gulf West Investment Properties (OTCMKTS:GLFW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Navient and Gulf West Investment Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navient $5.53 billion 0.35 $597.00 million $2.64 3.78 Gulf West Investment Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Navient has higher revenue and earnings than Gulf West Investment Properties.

Volatility & Risk

Navient has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulf West Investment Properties has a beta of -0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Navient and Gulf West Investment Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navient 7.38% 21.05% 0.60% Gulf West Investment Properties N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Navient and Gulf West Investment Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navient 0 4 4 0 2.50 Gulf West Investment Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Navient presently has a consensus price target of $12.31, indicating a potential upside of 23.25%. Given Navient’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Navient is more favorable than Gulf West Investment Properties.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.9% of Navient shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Navient shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Gulf West Investment Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Navient beats Gulf West Investment Properties on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions. It also holds, originates, and acquires consumer loans; and performs servicing activities on its own education loan portfolio, including primarily private education loans, and private education refinance loans. In addition, the company offers revenue cycle management and business processing services; and healthcare services that include revenue cycle outsourcing, accounts receivable management, extended business office support, and consulting engagement for federal, state, and municipal clients; public authorities; and healthcare organizations. Further, it provides customizable solutions for its clients that include non-profit/religious-affiliated hospital systems, teaching hospitals, urban medical centers, for-profit healthcare systems, critical access hospitals, children's hospitals, and various physician groups. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Gulf West Investment Properties

Gulf West Investment Properties, Inc. operates as a property developer/builder in the United States. The company offers construction services, which include design, development, supervision, and completion; and marketing services, such as design, engineering, permits, architecture, and planning. It also provides real estate brokerage services for developers and individuals. The company was formerly known as Stratera, Inc. and changed its name to Gulf West Investment Properties, Inc. in September 2009. Gulf West Investment Properties, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

