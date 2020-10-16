$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will report $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Post posted earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Post.

Get Post alerts:

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Post had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

POST has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Post from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Post from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

Shares of POST stock opened at $91.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.12 and its 200 day moving average is $87.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Post has a 52-week low of $68.97 and a 52-week high of $112.38.

In other Post news, insider Mark W. Westphal bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.87 per share, for a total transaction of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,361.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Post by 292.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Post during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Post by 169.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Post in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 5,765.9% in the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Post (POST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.