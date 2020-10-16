Brokerages Anticipate Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.43. Weingarten Realty Investors posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.63 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on WRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 32.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,917,000 after purchasing an additional 725,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 90.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,800,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,086 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 20.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,854,000 after buying an additional 438,134 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 47.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,695,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,101,000 after buying an additional 549,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 17.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,681,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,838,000 after buying an additional 255,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRI stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.25. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

