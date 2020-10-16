Analysts Anticipate Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to Post $0.55 EPS

Analysts expect Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) to report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.59. Rogers Communications posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rogers Communications.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion.

Several research firms have commented on RCI. Barclays began coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Rogers Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Veritas Investment Research raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.56.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $51.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.3717 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,689,559 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $548,286,000 after acquiring an additional 160,303 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Rogers Communications by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,534,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $302,752,000 after acquiring an additional 521,267 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,124,477 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $250,366,000 after acquiring an additional 236,177 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Rogers Communications by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,867,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $242,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Rogers Communications by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,089,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $163,812,000 after acquiring an additional 322,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

See Also: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rogers Communications (RCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.