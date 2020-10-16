Zacks: Analysts Expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to Post $0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AAR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. AAR posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 73.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAR will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AAR.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.12 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks cut AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

AIR opened at $19.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average of $19.25. AAR has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $52.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $705.31 million, a P/E ratio of -46.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of AAR by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 96,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AAR by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 85,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of AAR in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of AAR by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of AAR by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAR (AIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.