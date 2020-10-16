Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will post $1.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. AGCO posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on AGCO from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of AGCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AGCO from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AGCO from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.19.

In related news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $721,600.00. Also, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $182,500.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,685. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 181.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 96.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 9.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $80.59 on Friday. AGCO has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

