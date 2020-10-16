Analysts Anticipate Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.47. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $134.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.77 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 68.72% and a return on equity of 20.58%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 142.6% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1,011.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 85.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 24.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

