BidaskClub Downgrades Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) to Hold

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NWL opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $20.99.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

