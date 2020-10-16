BidaskClub Downgrades PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) to Sell

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

PDLI has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut PDL BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut PDL BioPharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

PDLI stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 13.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $267.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.89. PDL BioPharma has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $3.86.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDL BioPharma will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pdl Biopharma, Inc. acquired 8,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.16 per share, with a total value of $97,125.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,667,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,728,150.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 64,332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 540.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,452,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,141 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in PDL BioPharma in the first quarter valued at $3,850,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 11.4% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,107,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 113,600 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 32.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 842,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 205,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc in 2006.

