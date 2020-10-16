Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PS. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pluralsight from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Pluralsight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Pluralsight from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.54.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PS opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 2.44. Pluralsight has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 36.22%. The firm had revenue of $94.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pluralsight will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $626,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,632 shares in the company, valued at $242,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 8,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $145,862.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,203.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,203 shares of company stock worth $2,066,702 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pluralsight during the third quarter worth approximately $514,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pluralsight by 24.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 43,620 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Pluralsight by 12.6% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,608,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,947,000 after purchasing an additional 515,014 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Pluralsight by 12.9% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 24,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pluralsight by 128.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 26,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.