Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PS. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pluralsight from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Pluralsight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Pluralsight from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.54.

Shares of NASDAQ PS opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 2.44. Pluralsight has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 36.22%. The firm had revenue of $94.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pluralsight will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $626,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,632 shares in the company, valued at $242,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 8,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $145,862.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,203.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,203 shares of company stock worth $2,066,702 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pluralsight during the third quarter worth approximately $514,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pluralsight by 24.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 43,620 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Pluralsight by 12.6% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,608,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,947,000 after purchasing an additional 515,014 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Pluralsight by 12.9% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 24,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pluralsight by 128.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 26,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Analyst Recommendations for Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS)

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BidaskClub Downgrades Newell Brands to Hold
BidaskClub Downgrades Newell Brands to Hold
BidaskClub Downgrades PDL BioPharma to Sell
BidaskClub Downgrades PDL BioPharma to Sell
Pluralsight Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Pluralsight Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Koninklijke DSM Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley
Koninklijke DSM Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley
Wacker Chemie Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley
Wacker Chemie Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley
DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR’s Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley
DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR’s Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report