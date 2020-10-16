Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RDSMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Main First Bank upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Koninklijke DSM stock opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. Koninklijke DSM has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $43.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average of $35.33.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke DSM had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.