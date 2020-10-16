Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WKCMF. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Wacker Chemie to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

WKCMF stock opened at $111.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.74. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $111.20.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

