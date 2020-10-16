DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR’s (DBOEY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 7th. HSBC lowered DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

DBOEY stock opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.74. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $19.78.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services) and GSF (Collateral Management), STOXX (Index Business), and Data.

