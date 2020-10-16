GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

GLPEY opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $8.83.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

