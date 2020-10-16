SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a report on Monday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut SAIPEM S P A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut SAIPEM S P A/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SAPMY stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. SAIPEM S P A/ADR has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58.

Saipem S.p.A. engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments.

