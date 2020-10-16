Azimut’s (AZIHF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Azimut stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49. Azimut has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $26.86.
About Azimut
See Also: What are gap-down stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.