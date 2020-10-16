Azimut’s (AZIHF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Azimut stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49. Azimut has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $26.86.

About Azimut

Azimut Holding S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products. The company offers mutual fund management, life insurance, wealth management, investment portfolio individual management, insurance mediation, and financial planning consultancy services; invests in the digital sector; and manages Italian, pension, alternative, discretionary, and private equity funds.

