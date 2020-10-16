ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ING Groep has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.
Shares of ING opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 722,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 65,737 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 18,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 13,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,201,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 401,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.
About ING Groep
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
