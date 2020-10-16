ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ING Groep has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Shares of ING opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Equities research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 722,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 65,737 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 18,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 13,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,201,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 401,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.