Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Banca Mediolanum to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Get Banca Mediolanum alerts:

OTCMKTS BNMDF opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. Banca Mediolanum has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; and mortgages and loan products. It also provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.