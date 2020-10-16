EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EVRZF. ValuEngine cut EVRAZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised EVRAZ from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised EVRAZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on EVRAZ in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

OTCMKTS EVRZF opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. EVRAZ has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

