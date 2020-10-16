TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Get TUI alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUIFY opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.39. TUI has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.05 million during the quarter. TUI had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that TUI will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TUI (TUIFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.