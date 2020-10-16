JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:TLPFY opened at $158.64 on Wednesday. Teleperformance has a fifty-two week low of $83.16 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.18.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

