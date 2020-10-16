Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BOUYF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Bouygues from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Bouygues from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bouygues presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of Bouygues stock opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84. Bouygues has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

