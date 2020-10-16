Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $62.16

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.A) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.16 and traded as high as $69.23. Brown-Forman shares last traded at $68.83, with a volume of 33,228 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BF.A shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brown-Forman from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Brown-Forman from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.68 and its 200-day moving average is $62.16. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 28.81%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.

Brown-Forman Company Profile (NYSE:BF.A)

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

